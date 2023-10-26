comScore
Business News/ Photos / KEI Industries, Uno Minda and more: These 6 stocks turned 1 lakh into over 1 crore in 10 years

KEI Industries, Uno Minda and more: These 6 stocks turned 1 lakh into over 1 crore in 10 years

6 Photos . Updated: 26 Oct 2023, 04:56 PM IST Pranati Deva

Even though October has been a weak month for the ... more

KEI Industries: The multibagger stock skyrocketed 28389% in the last 10 years from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.6 in October 2013 to currently trade around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,460 apiece. An investment of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh then would have turned into <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.84 crore today. The stock has gained over 65% in the last 1 year and over 67% in 2023 so far, giving positive returns in 8 of the 10 months this year. The stock only fell in September and October of this year, down 2% and 7.65%, respectively. The company manufactures and supplies wires and cables in India. 
Tanla Platforms: The multibagger stock soared 27183% in the last 10 years from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.5 in October 2013 to currently trade around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>954.90. An investment of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh then would have turned into <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.72 crore today. The stock has risen over 30% in the last 1 year and over 33% in 2023 YTD, giving positive returns in 6 of the 10 months so far. The stock shed the most in March, down 22.5% and rose the most in June, up 29.7%. The firm provides cloud communication services for mobile operators and enterprises in India and internationally.
JBM Auto: The multibagger stock rallied 20393% in the last 10 years from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5.7 in October 2013 to currently trade around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,168.15. An investment of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh then would have turned into <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.04 crore today. The stock has also given multibagger returns in the last 1 year and in 2023 YTD, up over 177% and over 126%, respectively. It was in the green in 8 of the 10 months so far this year. The stock rose the most in June, up 65%. Meanwhile, it fell 15% in October and 8.4 percent in September. The firm manufactures and sells sheet metal components, tools, dies and molds, and buses in India and internationally.
Uno Minda: The multibagger stock rallied 11556% in the last 10 years from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.95 in October 2013 to currently trade around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>577. An investment of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh then would have turned into <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.16 crore today. The stock has only added 7% in the last 1 year and 11% in 2023 YTD, giving positive returns in 6 of the 10 months so far this year. It rose the most in April, up over 8% and fell the most in March, down 5%. The firm manufactures and sells auto components and systems in India and internationally.
Olectra Greentech: The multibagger stock rallied 11066% in the last 10 years from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9.6 in October 2013 to currently trade around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,072. An investment of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh then would have turned into <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.11 crore today. The stock has jumped 83% in the last 1 year and 116% in 2023 YTD, giving positive returns in 7 of the 10 months so far this year. It rose the most in June, up 32% and fell the most in October so far, down almost 11%. The firm manufactures and supplies composite polymer insulators in India.
APL Apollo Tubes: The multibagger stock rallied 11015% in the last 10 years from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>14.64 in October 2013 to currently trade around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,627.25. An investment of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh then would have turned into <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.11 crore today. The stock has advanced 50% in the last 1 year and 49% in 2023 YTD, giving positive returns in 6 of the 10 months so far. It rose the most in July, up 22% and fell the most in March, down 5%. The firm manufactures and sells structural steel tubes and pipes in India.
