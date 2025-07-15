In pics | King Charles III meets Indian cricket team at St. James's Palace in London

6 Photos . Updated: 15 Jul 2025, 06:16 PM IST

The Indian cricket team met King Charles III at St. James’s Palace during their tour of England. India are currently playing a five-match Test series, with the hosts leading 2-1 after a 22-run win in the second Test.

1/6Britain's King Charles III meets members of the India men's Test cricket team (L-R) Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and Captain Shubman Gill during an audience in the gardens of Clarence House, London. (Photo by Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP) (AFP)

2/6King Charles III interacts with Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and others during a meeting with members of the Indian men's and women's cricket teams at the Clarence House, in London. (PTI)

3/6Members of the Indian men's and women's cricket teams during their meeting with King Charles III at Clarence House in London. (PTI)

4/6 King Charles III interacts with Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah and others. (PTI)

5/6 King Charles III interacts with Indian cricketer Akash Deep, KL Rahul and others. (PTI)