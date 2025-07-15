Explore
Business News/ Photos / In pics | King Charles III meets Indian cricket team at St. James's Palace in London

In pics | King Charles III meets Indian cricket team at St. James's Palace in London

6 Photos . Updated: 15 Jul 2025, 06:16 PM IST Livemint

The Indian cricket team met King Charles III at St. James’s Palace during their tour of England. India are currently playing a five-match Test series, with the hosts leading 2-1 after a 22-run win in the second Test.

Britain's King Charles III meets members of the India men's Test cricket team (L-R) Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and Captain Shubman Gill during an audience in the gardens of Clarence House, London. (Photo by Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP) (AFP)

King Charles III interacts with Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and others during a meeting with members of the Indian men's and women's cricket teams at the Clarence House, in London. (PTI)

Members of the Indian men's and women's cricket teams during their meeting with King Charles III at Clarence House in London. (PTI)

 King Charles III interacts with Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah and others. (PTI)

 King Charles III interacts with Indian cricketer Akash Deep, KL Rahul and others. (PTI)

King Charles III interacts with Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues. (PTI)

