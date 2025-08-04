Kishore Kumar's 96th birth anniversary: 5 facts about the actor-musician you probably didn't know

5 Photos . Updated: 04 Aug 2025, 12:44 PM IST

Share Via

From yodelling and multi-voice singing to mischief and mystery, Kishore Kumar’s life was a blend of boundless talent and unforgettable quirks. With zero formal training in classical or professional singing, Kishore became one of Bollywood’s most versatile singers under the mentorship of SD Burman.

1/5The humorous song ‘Paanch Rupaiyya Barah Aana’ from Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi was inspired by a real–life episode: Kishore da once owed exactly ₹ 5.75 to his college canteen in Indore. He immortalised that debt in the song’s title

2/5In ‘Aake Seedhi Lagi Dil Pe’ from Half Ticket (1962), when Lata Mangeshkar was unavailable, Kishore da mimicked both the male and female vocals. Lata reportedly quipped that the industry could manage without her if he was capable of that feat. (X)

3/5He famously changed his religion to marry the legendary actress Madhubala.

4/5At his Warden Road apartment in Mumbai, he placed a sign that read ‘Beware of Kishore.’ Once, producer HS Rawail, who owed him money, tried to shake his hand only for Kishore to bite it, pointing at the sign. Rawail later laughed it off