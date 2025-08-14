Explore
Business News/ Photos / Kishtwar cloudburst in photos: 10 disturbing images reveal unimaginable devastation as 46 killed, scores missing in J&K

Kishtwar cloudburst in photos: 10 disturbing images reveal unimaginable devastation as 46 killed, scores missing in J&K

10 Photos . Updated: 14 Aug 2025, 10:29 PM IST Livemint

A cloudburst in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, led to severe flash floods on August 14, claiming 46 lives and injuring more than 100. Rescue operations are underway, and the death toll is likely to rise, say officials.

People move through the debris after a massive cloudburst at Chishoti village, in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, on Thursday. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

People move through the debris after a massive cloudburst at Chishoti village, in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, on Thursday. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

A view of the Chashoti area following a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst, in Kishtwar on Thursday. (ANI Photo) (ANI Grab)

A view of the Chashoti area following a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst, in Kishtwar on Thursday. (ANI Photo) (ANI Grab)

An Army Medical Corps member tends to the injured in the flash flood triggered by a cloudburst in the Chashoti area in Kishtwar on Thursday.  (Defence Ministry)

An Army Medical Corps member tends to the injured in the flash flood triggered by a cloudburst in the Chashoti area in Kishtwar on Thursday.  (Defence Ministry)

Rescue operations are underway after a flash flood occurred in the Chashoti area following a cloudburst in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday. (ANI Video Grab) (ANI Grab )

Rescue operations are underway after a flash flood occurred in the Chashoti area following a cloudburst in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday. (ANI Video Grab) (ANI Grab )

A view of the Chashoti area following a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst, in Kishtwar on Thursday. Rescue operations are continuing. (ANI Photo) (ANI Grab)

A view of the Chashoti area following a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst, in Kishtwar on Thursday. Rescue operations are continuing. (ANI Photo) (ANI Grab)

Rescue operations are underway after a flash flood in the Chashoti area in Kishtwar on Thursday. (ANI Video Grab) (ANI Grab )

Rescue operations are underway after a flash flood in the Chashoti area in Kishtwar on Thursday. (ANI Video Grab) (ANI Grab )

A view of the Chashoti area following a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst in Kishtwar on Thursday. Rescue operations have been initiated. (ANI Photo) (Gourav )

A view of the Chashoti area following a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst in Kishtwar on Thursday. Rescue operations have been initiated. (ANI Photo) (Gourav )

A survivor of the flash flood that occurred at the Chashoti area following a cloud burst, in Kishtwar on Thursday. (ANI Video Grab) (ANI Grab )

A survivor of the flash flood that occurred at the Chashoti area following a cloud burst, in Kishtwar on Thursday. (ANI Video Grab) (ANI Grab )

Houses are damaged after a cloudburst, in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday. (PTI Photo)  (PTI)

Houses are damaged after a cloudburst, in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday. (PTI Photo)  (PTI)

A six-year-old child, after being rescued following cloudburst, is being treated at a hospital at Atholi, in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

A six-year-old child, after being rescued following cloudburst, is being treated at a hospital at Atholi, in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

