Kishtwar cloudburst in photos: 10 disturbing images reveal unimaginable devastation as 46 killed, scores missing in J&K

10 Photos . Updated: 14 Aug 2025, 10:29 PM IST

A cloudburst in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, led to severe flash floods on August 14, claiming 46 lives and injuring more than 100. Rescue operations are underway, and the death toll is likely to rise, say officials.

1/10People move through the debris after a massive cloudburst at Chishoti village, in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, on Thursday. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

2/10A view of the Chashoti area following a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst, in Kishtwar on Thursday. (ANI Photo) (ANI Grab)

3/10An Army Medical Corps member tends to the injured in the flash flood triggered by a cloudburst in the Chashoti area in Kishtwar on Thursday. (Defence Ministry)

4/10Rescue operations are underway after a flash flood occurred in the Chashoti area following a cloudburst in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday. (ANI Video Grab) (ANI Grab )

5/10A view of the Chashoti area following a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst, in Kishtwar on Thursday. Rescue operations are continuing. (ANI Photo) (ANI Grab)

6/10Rescue operations are underway after a flash flood in the Chashoti area in Kishtwar on Thursday. (ANI Video Grab) (ANI Grab )

7/10A view of the Chashoti area following a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst in Kishtwar on Thursday. Rescue operations have been initiated. (ANI Photo) (Gourav )

8/10A survivor of the flash flood that occurred at the Chashoti area following a cloud burst, in Kishtwar on Thursday. (ANI Video Grab) (ANI Grab )

9/10Houses are damaged after a cloudburst, in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday. (PTI Photo) (PTI)