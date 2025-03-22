Explore
KKR vs RCB, IPL 2025: KKR, RCB set the ball rolling at Eden Gardens in Kolkata | In Pics

10 Photos . Updated: 22 Mar 2025, 04:48 PM IST Livemint

IPL 2025 opener: KKR and RCB face off in the season's first match. After Friday's rain washed out practice, today's sunshine in Kolkata brings relief to fans.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli trains at Eden Gardens in Kolkata ahead of the IPL 2025 showdown against KKR. (PTI)

1/10Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli trains at Eden Gardens in Kolkata ahead of the IPL 2025 showdown against KKR. (PTI)

Varun Chakaravarthy in action at KKR's net session on the eve of their IPL 2025 face-off against RCB at Eden Gardens. (PTI)

2/10Varun Chakaravarthy in action at KKR's net session on the eve of their IPL 2025 face-off against RCB at Eden Gardens. (PTI)

KKR enter the IPL as the reigning champions. (PTI)

3/10KKR enter the IPL as the reigning champions. (PTI)

Sunil Narine of Kolkata Knight Riders trains at Eden Gardens in Kolkata ahead of the IPL 2025 tournament on Saturday, March 15, 2025. (PTI)

4/10Sunil Narine of Kolkata Knight Riders trains at Eden Gardens in Kolkata ahead of the IPL 2025 tournament on Saturday, March 15, 2025. (PTI)

Virat Kohli and his Royal Challengers Bengaluru teammates in action during a practice session at M Chinnaswamy Stadium ahead of IPL 2025. (PTI)

5/10Virat Kohli and his Royal Challengers Bengaluru teammates in action during a practice session at M Chinnaswamy Stadium ahead of IPL 2025. (PTI)

RCB's Jitesh Sharma and KKR's Rinku Singh gear up during training sessions ahead of the IPL 2025 opener in Kolkata. (PTI)

6/10RCB's Jitesh Sharma and KKR's Rinku Singh gear up during training sessions ahead of the IPL 2025 opener in Kolkata. (PTI)

RCB's captain Rajat Patidar (R) alongside teammate Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of IPL 2025. (PTI)

7/10RCB's captain Rajat Patidar (R) alongside teammate Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of IPL 2025. (PTI)

KKR's Rinku Singh in action during a training session ahead of the IPL 2025 tournament at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. (PTI)

8/10KKR's Rinku Singh in action during a training session ahead of the IPL 2025 tournament at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. (PTI)

KKR's final practice session before the match was disrupted by rain. (Surjeet Yadav)

9/10KKR's final practice session before the match was disrupted by rain. (Surjeet Yadav)

KKR's Andre Russell bowls during a training session ahead of the IPL 2025 tournament, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, West Bengal, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (PTI)

10/10KKR's Andre Russell bowls during a training session ahead of the IPL 2025 tournament, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, West Bengal, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (PTI)

