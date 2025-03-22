KKR vs RCB, IPL 2025: KKR, RCB set the ball rolling at Eden Gardens in Kolkata | In Pics

10 Photos . Updated: 22 Mar 2025, 04:48 PM IST

IPL 2025 opener: KKR and RCB face off in the season's first match. After Friday's rain washed out practice, today's sunshine in Kolkata brings relief to fans.

1/10Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli trains at Eden Gardens in Kolkata ahead of the IPL 2025 showdown against KKR.

2/10Varun Chakaravarthy in action at KKR's net session on the eve of their IPL 2025 face-off against RCB at Eden Gardens.

3/10KKR enter the IPL as the reigning champions.

4/10Sunil Narine of Kolkata Knight Riders trains at Eden Gardens in Kolkata ahead of the IPL 2025 tournament on Saturday, March 15, 2025.

5/10Virat Kohli and his Royal Challengers Bengaluru teammates in action during a practice session at M Chinnaswamy Stadium ahead of IPL 2025.

6/10RCB's Jitesh Sharma and KKR's Rinku Singh gear up during training sessions ahead of the IPL 2025 opener in Kolkata.

7/10RCB's captain Rajat Patidar (R) alongside teammate Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of IPL 2025.

8/10KKR's Rinku Singh in action during a training session ahead of the IPL 2025 tournament at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

9/10KKR's final practice session before the match was disrupted by rain.