Know the list of Indian fertiliser companies that are doing well in share market 6 Photos . Updated: 26 Aug 2022, 05:46 PM IST Livemint Shares of several Indian fertiliser manufacturing companies performed quite well. Possibly, the widening fertiliser crisis in Europe is yielding its effect on the Indian stock market. Know the list of top Indian fertiliser companies, whose shares have performed well in past weeks 1/6Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals gained 3.25% on Friday in NSE. The company shares are performing quite well from last month. Its share value in this month, peaked at its best on 17 August. (GNFC) 2/6This company's shares saw a rise of 6.58% on Friday. Its shares have seen a growth of 8.81% in the last month.The Indian agrochemicals manufacturing company was founded by KK Birla Group in Kota, Rajasthan (Equitybulls.com) 3/6Shares of this Mumbai-based fertiliser company, increased by 3.80% today. This company is also doing well in NSE for the last month. Its share value has increased by 21.93% in the last month. (Rashtriya Chemical Fertilizers) 4/6Founded in 1997, this Ahmedabad-based fertiliser manufacturing company's shares were up by 9.98% on Friday. Its shares are picking a value from 8 August. Over the past month, it has gained value by 121.66% (Sikko) 5/6Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore's shares didn't perform phenomenally on Friday, but managed to improve by 0.80% today. However, one-month data reveals that the company has done well in August, with its share value improving by 21.90% (FACT) 6/6Along with these five companies Zuari Agro Chemicals, National Fertilsers, Southern Petrochemical industries, are also doing well in the share market from last one month