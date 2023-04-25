Take a look at India's first water metro in Kochi

7 Photos . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 12:14 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India's first water metro in Kochi on Tuesday. The unique transit is aimed to boost tranportation and also boost tourism in the region

1/7Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off India's firs water metro in Kochi on Tuesday. The one-of-its-kind metro is expected to bring revolution in the water transport sector in the state and bolster tourism, said Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

2/7Eight electric hybrid boats will be functional on the river route under the metro project. These hybrid boats are manufactured by Cochin Shipyard Limited.

3/7The dream project of the Kerala government has received funding from the state government and German firm KfW. The metro will operate to connect 10 islandsm in and around the port city.

4/7The project aims to operate around 78 hybrid electric boats and 38 terminals after its phasewise implementation. In the first phase, the Kochi Water MEtro service will operate between the High Court Vypin terminals and Vyttila-Kakkanad terminals. The distance will be covered in less than 20 minutes, claimed the Kerala CM.

5/7For a single ride in Kochi Water Metro, people have to pay around ₹ 20. Daily commuters also have the facility to use weekly and monthly passes. Moreover, they can use Kochi One Card to travel in Kochi Metro Rail as well as in Kochi Water Metro.

6/7These metro boats will be powered by Lithium Titanite Spinel batteries. Since, they will not be using diesel or any other fossil fuel, they are touted to be eco-friendly and safe for differently-abled people. The metro rail will also have AC facilty, wide windows