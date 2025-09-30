Kolkata Durga Puja pandals in photos! From Suruchi Sangha to Santosh Mitra Square - A look at mesmerising view

The theme for Suruchi Sangha this year is ‘Ahuti’ capturing the fight of Bengali freedom fighters against British and their hardships in cellular jail.
Cricket legend Kapil Dev visited Suruchi Sangha pandal and appreciated the intricate decoration.
‘Hats off to the craftsmen who carved this beautiful pandal,’ Dev told reporters.
Santosh Mitra Square — The Magnum Opus of Kolkata's Durga Puja.
The theme for Santosh Mitra Square is 'Operation Sindoor.'
Hatibagan Sarbojonin. This work is done by a French artist named Thomas Henriot, idol: Parimal Paul. Its good how international people are also adopting our Maa Durga as their own
Tala Prottoy celebrating this Yr their 100th anniversary looked absolutely stunning..Theme: Beej Angan.
Naktala Udayan Sangha's puja pandal this year is based on the theme of 'Arpan'—which translates to 'offering', often for the blessings of deities. And the offering here is water—clear, luminous, and most importantly, irreplaceable... much like this carnivalesque time of the year.
Prominent household pujas, including Sovabazar Rajbari, Laha Bari in College Street, Hatkhola Dutta Bari in Beadon Street, and the Sabarna Roy Choudhury family pujas in Barisha, drew large gatherings of devotees.Visual from: College Street pandal
In the districts, big-ticket community pujas also witnessed heavy turnout. Many organisers arranged community feasts and cultural programmes for local residents.Visual from Ekdalia pandal
At Belur Math, headquarters of Ramakrishna Math and Mission, thousands of devotees assembled as the monks chanted mantras creating a solemn atmosphere.
This year, Chetla Agrani Club has created its Durga Puja pandal inspired by the theme ‘Amrit Kumbher Shondhane’ (In Search of the Nectar).
The pandal prominently depicts the scene of Samudra Manthan (churning of the ocean) with a huge Shivalinga installed at its centre, creatively constructed using over three crore Rudraksha beads.
Saptami, the seventh day of the bright fortnight in the Hindu lunar calendar, is regarded as the true opener of the festival. It is when ritual, artistry, faith and festivity converge, ushering in days of unbridled devotion and celebration as Bengal embraces its goddess.