Kolkata infrastructure push: PM Modi to inaugurate ₹ 5,200 crore metro, road projects on August 22 | See pics

6 Photos . Updated: 21 Aug 2025, 08:49 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off metro train services and inaugurate and lay the foundation of projects worth ₹5,200 crore in Kolkata on August 22. The projects to be unveiled include three new stretches of the Kolkata Metro and an elevated corridor in adjacent Howrah.

1/6Preparations are in full swing at Sealdah metro station ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s visit to inaugurate three new metro stretches in Kolkata. (PTI Photo / Swapan Mahapatra) (PTI)

2/6Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a glimpse of the newly built Sealdah metro station ahead of its inauguration in Kolkata on Friday. (@narendramodi X/ANI Photo) (@narendramodi)

3/6A view of the newly constructed Sealdah metro station in Kolkata, shared by PM Narendra Modi on Thursday. (@narendramodi X/ANI Photo) (@narendramodi)

4/6The Metro Yellow Line in Kolkata stands ready ahead of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 22, .(PTI Photo) (PTI)

5/6The much-awaited Yellow Line of Kolkata Metro, to be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on Friday.