Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off metro train services and inaugurate and lay the foundation of projects worth ₹5,200 crore in Kolkata on August 22. The projects to be unveiled include three new stretches of the Kolkata Metro and an elevated corridor in adjacent Howrah. 1/6Preparations are in full swing at Sealdah metro station ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit to inaugurate three new metro stretches in Kolkata. (PTI Photo / Swapan Mahapatra) 2/6Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a glimpse of the newly built Sealdah metro station ahead of its inauguration in Kolkata on Friday. 3/6A view of the newly constructed Sealdah metro station in Kolkata, shared by PM Narendra Modi on Thursday. 4/6The Metro Yellow Line in Kolkata stands ready ahead of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 22. 5/6The much-awaited Yellow Line of Kolkata Metro, to be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on Friday. 6/6PM Modi will flag off the Noapara–Jai Hind Bimanbandar metro service from Jessore Road, and through video conferencing, he will also unveil the Sealdah–Esplanade metro service and the Beleghata–Hemanta Mukhopadhyay metro service.