Lamborghini Urus Performante unveiled: Quick look 6 Photos . Updated: 22 Aug 2022, 03:56 PM IST Livemint Lamborghini Urus Performante is said to be an all-around super sports car. The company says that it has a distinctive, sporting design with lightweight components and improved aerodynamics. 1/6The 2022 Lamborghini Urus Performante comes with a redesigned front bumper, a blacked-out air dam, carbon-fibre front splitter, and a ventilated carbon-fibre hood. 2/6In terms of design, Lamborghini Urus Performante features the company’s fullest expression of the unyielding principle, “Form follows function.” Lamborghini has used lightweight carbon-fiber components, making it 47kg lesser in weight than the older version. 3/6The interior of Urus Performante is made using lightweight materials such as Alcantara and carbon fiber. With these, dark tones, contrast stitching and exclusive Performante logos add unique details to express the car’s sporting character. Refined, contemporary and ergonomically efficient, the interior of Urus Performante is designed to make the driver “feel like a pilot.” 4/6Lamborghini Connect gives Urus Performante drivers peace of mind when they are not at the wheel and provides always-up-to-date functions on board. 5/6On the rear, the SUV has a new spoiler for better downforce, which the company says it improved by 38 per cent. The total downforce of the vehicle has increased by eight per cent. 6/6It sports a titanium exhaust system that amplifies the sound of the engine’s power to a new, enhanced level. Powering the SUV is 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine with 666bhp.