OPEN APP

Lamborghini Urus Performante unveiled: Quick look

6 Photos . Updated: 22 Aug 2022, 03:56 PM IST Livemint
  • Lamborghini Urus Performante is said to be an all-around super sports car. The company says that it has a distinctive, sporting design with lightweight components and improved aerodynamics.
The 2022 Lamborghini Urus Performante comes with a redesigned front bumper, a blacked-out air dam, carbon-fibre front splitter, and a ventilated carbon-fibre hood.
1/6The 2022 Lamborghini Urus Performante comes with a redesigned front bumper, a blacked-out air dam, carbon-fibre front splitter, and a ventilated carbon-fibre hood.
In terms of design, Lamborghini Urus Performante features the company’s fullest expression of the unyielding principle, “Form follows function.” Lamborghini has used lightweight carbon-fiber components, making it 47kg lesser in weight than the older version.
2/6In terms of design, Lamborghini Urus Performante features the company’s fullest expression of the unyielding principle, “Form follows function.” Lamborghini has used lightweight carbon-fiber components, making it 47kg lesser in weight than the older version.
The interior of Urus Performante is made using lightweight materials such as Alcantara and carbon fiber. With these, dark tones, contrast stitching and exclusive Performante logos add unique details to express the car’s sporting character. Refined, contemporary and ergonomically efficient, the interior of Urus Performante is designed to make the driver “feel like a pilot.”
3/6The interior of Urus Performante is made using lightweight materials such as Alcantara and carbon fiber. With these, dark tones, contrast stitching and exclusive Performante logos add unique details to express the car’s sporting character. Refined, contemporary and ergonomically efficient, the interior of Urus Performante is designed to make the driver “feel like a pilot.”
Lamborghini Connect gives Urus Performante drivers peace of mind when they are not at the wheel and provides always-up-to-date functions on board.
4/6Lamborghini Connect gives Urus Performante drivers peace of mind when they are not at the wheel and provides always-up-to-date functions on board.
On the rear, the SUV has a new spoiler for better downforce, which the company says it improved by 38 per cent. The total downforce of the vehicle has increased by eight per cent.
5/6On the rear, the SUV has a new spoiler for better downforce, which the company says it improved by 38 per cent. The total downforce of the vehicle has increased by eight per cent.
It sports a titanium exhaust system that amplifies the sound of the engine’s power to a new, enhanced level. Powering the SUV is 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine with 666bhp.
6/6It sports a titanium exhaust system that amplifies the sound of the engine’s power to a new, enhanced level. Powering the SUV is 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine with 666bhp.
OTHER GALLERIES

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout