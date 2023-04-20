Lexus RX SUV hits Indian roads: Here’s how it looks 7 Photos . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 03:58 PM IST Livemint Lexus India has launched the 2023 RX SUV in the co... moreLexus India has launched the 2023 RX SUV in the country. Here’s a quick look 1/7Lexus RX SUV comes with a starting price of ₹95.80 lakh (ex-showroom). 2/7It is offered in RX 350h and RX 500h F Sport variants powered by 2.5 litre and 2.4 litre petrol engine. 3/7The 350h model can deliver 266bhp and 242Nm of peak torque, while the 500 F Sport variant offers 366bhp and 460Nm torque. 4/7The SUV was first showcased at Auto Expo 2023. 5/7Bookings for the Lexus RX SUV started in January 2023. 6/7The SUV sits on 21-inch alloy wheels and has an increased wheelbase of 2,850mm. 7/7Inside, Lexus RX Dashboard has a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.