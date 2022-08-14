Lit up with tricolour, historical monuments celebrate India's 75th Independence 8 Photos . Updated: 14 Aug 2022, 03:08 PM IST Livemint As the nation celebrates its Azadi ka Amrit Mahots... moreAs the nation celebrates its Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, several monuments across the nation have been illuminated in tricolour. Several state government buildings and streets have also been illuminated ahead of the Independence Day celebration 1/8On the occasion of 75th anniversary of India's Independence, Parliament Building, North Block and South Block were illuminated in tricolour in Delhi. The building was designed by Herbert Becker and Edward lutiyens in 1912-12, It's construction began in 1921. (ANI/Twitter) 2/8Historical monument Qutub Minar was also immersed in saffron, white and green colour of the Indian flag. All the monuments across the nation are illuminated in tricolour to celebrate the 75th Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (ANI/Twitter) 3/8Safdarjung's tomb was another in the list of monuments that were lightened up in tricolour on the 75th India's Independence. Prime Minister also hailed the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign this year, to transform India's Independence into a national festival that will be celebrated by everyone at their home with the Indian Flag. (ANI/Twitter) 4/8One of the most magnificient fortress complexes of India, Golconda Fort in Telangana was also illuminated in the tricolour as a part of the celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (ANI/Twitter) 5/8Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus(CST) also became a part of the celebration with the tricolour lighting on all over the historical railway infrastructure. CST is a UNESCO world heritage site in Mumbai, Maharashtra (ANI/Twitter) 6/8The classical Dravidian style architecture of Southern Railway Headquarters looked spectacular after it was illuminated in tricolour lighting in Chennai. In the coming December this year, the building will complete a century of its construction. (ANI/Twitter) 7/8Surrounded by the busy streets of Hyderabad, Char Minar's beauty grew multifold when the historical monument was decked up in tricolour lighting. (ANI/Twitter) 8/8The 13th century temple, Konark Sun Temple was also lighted in tricolour by the Archeological Survey of India in Odisha (ANI/Twitter)