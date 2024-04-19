Lok Sabha Elections 2024: See the first phase of world's biggest electoral exercise in pictures

12 Photos . Updated: 19 Apr 2024, 09:47 PM IST

Share Via

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The first phase of general elections marked the beginning of the festival of democracy in India on Friday April 19. In the first phase voting, a total of 60% voter turnout was recorded for 102 seats across 21 states and Union Territories

1/12Lok Sabha Elections 2024 voting: All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief and party candidate for Dhubri, Maulana Badruddin Ajmal shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote for the Lok Sabha election 2024, in Hojai on Friday. (ANI Photo) (Abdul Sajid)

2/12Lok Sabha Elections 2024 voting: Voters show their ink-marked fingers after casting their vote for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, at a polling station in Nainital on Friday. (ANI Photo) (princess ilvita)

3/12Lok Sabha Elections 2024 voting: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. Gen (Retd.) KT Parnaik casts his vote during the first phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024, in Itanagar on Friday. (ANI Photo) (Pitamber Newar)

4/12Lok Sabha Elections 2024 voting: Voters show their ink-marked fingers after casting their vote for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, at a polling station in Nagaur on Friday. (ANI Photo) (Shaukat Ahmed)

5/12Lok Sabha Elections 2024 voting: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. Gen (Retd.) KT Parnaik with the first lady of the state Anagha Parnaik show their ink-marked fingers after casting their votes during the first phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024, in Itanagar on Friday. (ANI Photo) (Pitamber Newar)

6/12Lok Sabha Elections 2024 voting: Voters show their ink-marked fingers after casting their vote for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, at a polling station in Nagaur on Friday. (ANI Photo) (Shaukat Ahmed)

7/12Lok Sabha Elections 2024 voting: Security personnel keep vigil during the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, at a polling station in Moradabad on Friday. (ANI Photo) (manoj gupta)

8/12Lok Sabha Elections 2024 voting: Three generations of a family grandmother, mother, and granddaughter show their ink-marked fingers after casting their votes during the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, in Bikaner on Friday. (ANI Photo) (DINESH GUPTA)

9/12Lok Sabha Elections 2024 voting: Artists from Rajasthan pose for photos show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Bikaner on Friday. (ANI Photo) (Dinesh Gupta )

10/12Lok Sabha Elections 2024 voting: A transgender voter Vidya Kamble (green saree) with a fellow voter clicks a selfie showing their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting votes at a rainbow themed polling booth during the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Nagpur, Friday, April 19, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI04_19_2024_000488B) (PTI)

11/12Lok Sabha Elections 2024 voting: Jagmal Singh shows their finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote at a polling station during the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Bikaner on Friday. (ANI Photo) (Dinesh Gupta )