London plane crash: Beech B200 Super King Air's last route, burning debris of 12-metre-long aircraft | In pics

5 Photos . Updated: 14 Jul 2025, 01:45 PM IST

London plane crash: A small business jet Beech B200 Super King Air crashed at London Southend Airport on Sunday afternoon few meters away from the runway. The crash of Lelystad bound plane occurred shortly after take-off just before 4 pm local time, Essex Police confirmed.

1/5London plane crash: A plume of black smoke rising from the debris of Beech B200 Super King Air after crash on July 13. (@agussromagnoli via X via REUTER)

2/5London plane crash: Dark clouds of smoke bellowing over plane crash site on July 13 at London Southend Airport, in Southend, few metres away from the runway. (@agussromagnoli via X via REUTER)

3/5London plane crash: Route of Beech B200 Super King Air that crashed at London Southend Airport in Essex on July 13, according to flightradar24. (flightradar24)

4/5London plane crash: The small business jet measuring 12-metre (39-foot), en route to Lelystad in the Netherlands, crashed around 4:00 PM local time. (flightradar24)