Los Angeles fire 'apocalyptic' photos: Wildfires turn Hollywood stars' homes to dust; celebs flee, thousands homeless 11 Photos . Updated: 09 Jan 2025, 04:38 PM IST Written By Saurav Mukherjee In the most devastating wildfire in Los Angeles' Pacific Palisades region, over 1000 structures were destroyed, turning Hollywood stars' expensive houses to dust. Catch these 11 apocalyptic' photos here. 1/11A US flag and Christmas decorations are seen on the remains of a home after the passage of the Palisades Fire in Pacific Palisades, California, on 8 January 2025. (Photo by AGUSTIN PAULLIER / AFP)) 2/11Interior designer Kathleen Boltiansky reacts while walking through her fire-ravaged house after the Palisades Fire swept through in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles on 8 January 2025. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent) 3/11The front gate and maibox of a home stand intact in front of the ruins of a home after the passage of the Palisades Fire in Pacific Palisades, California, on 8 January 2025. (AGUSTIN PAULLIER / AFP) 4/11Melted lawn chairs are seen near the remains of a burnt home after the passage of the Palisades Fire in Pacific Palisades, California, on 8 January 2025. Schitt's Creek star Eugene Levy's home is already gutted by the fire. (AGUSTIN PAULLIER / AFP) 5/11A spiral staircase stands amidst the smoldering skeleton of a house destroyed by the Palisades fire along the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, California, on 8 January 2025. Mandy Moore, Cary Elwes and Paris Hilton also said they lost homes. (Zo Meyers / AFP) 6/11Topanga Canyon inhabitants look on as the Palisades Fire burns in the hills between Pacific Palisades and Malibu on 8 January 2025 in Topanga, California. The LA fire has also engulfed 3-time Emmy Award winner James Woods' house. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent) 7/11The remains of a burnt home are seen after the passage of the Palisades Fire in Pacific Palisades, California, on 8 January 2025. Ben Affleck was forced to evacuate the $20 million home he had purchased after his divorce from Jennifer Lopez. (AGUSTIN PAULLIER / AFP) 8/11Firefighters work to put out a fire at a home during the Palisades Fire in Pacific Palisades, California, on 8 January 2025. Billy Crystal and his wife Janice lost their home of 45 years in the Palisades Fire. (AGUSTIN PAULLIER / AFP) 9/11A blackened US flag flies above a charred structure after the passage of the Palisades Fire in Pacific Palisades, California, on 8 January 2025. Over 1,000 buildings have burned in multiple wildfires that have erupted around America's second biggest city, forcing tens of thousands of people from their homes. (AGUSTIN PAULLIER / AFP) 10/11Firefighters battle flames from the Palisades Fire on 8 January 2025 in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. Priyanka Chopra took to Instrgarm and wrote, ‘A huge shoutout to the incredibly brave first responders. Thank you for working tirelessly overnight and continuing to help families affected’. (Eric Thayer/Getty Images/AFP) 11/11This handout satellite image taken and released by Planet Labs PBC on 8 January 2025 shows the Palisades Fire burning near Pacific Palisades, California. At least five people have been killed in wildfires rampaging around Los Angeles, officials said on January 8, with firefighters overwhelmed by the speed and ferocity of multiple blazes -- including in Hollywood. (Planet Labs PBC / AFP) / XGTY)