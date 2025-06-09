Los Angeles riots 2025: Trump orders additional troops following protests over immigration raids| In Pics

Updated: 09 Jun 2025, 10:33 AM IST

The first wave of National Guard troops arrived in Los Angeles on Sunday morning, following US President Trump’s order to respond to protests sparked by workplace immigration raids after two days of unrest.

1/6Amid thick clouds of tear gas, Los Angeles police officers moved toward a makeshift barricade as violent clashes broke out near City Hall during a protest sparked by federal immigration raids. (AFP)

2/6Protesters wave flags from the roof of a wrecked car as Waymo vehicles burn nearby, amid clashes with law enforcement outside the federal building in Los Angeles, California, on June 8, 2025. (AFP)

3/6National Guard troops, police, and protesters face off outside a downtown jail in Los Angeles following two days of confrontations sparked by immigration raids on June 8, 2025. (Getty Images via AFP)

4/6A Waymo vehicle burns as protesters clash with law enforcement near the federal building during demonstrations against federal immigration operations in Los Angeles, California, on June 8, 2025. (AFP)

5/6Tensions remain high in Los Angeles as the Trump administration deployed the National Guard despite opposition from city officials. (Getty Images via AFP)