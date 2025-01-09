Los Angeles Palisades wildfire eats $52 billion after reaching Hollywood, becomes one of worst US disasters | See Photos

8 Photos . Updated: 09 Jan 2025, 12:37 PM IST

Los Angeles Palsidas wildfire has destroyed the houses of several Hollywood celebrities. The massive fire may incur a loss of $52 billion for theUnited States

1/8Los Angeles wildfire has emerged as one of the worst disasters in the United States in history. The natural disaster has engulfed multiple structures and homes including those owned by Hollywood celebrities.

2/8According to a Bloomberg report, the disaster will likely cause between $52 billion to $57 billion in damage and economic loss, the company said.

3/8Apart from monetary loss, the wildfire will have a long-lasting impact on the residents including health related issues. There will likely be longer-lasting health impacts due to acrid smoke,

4/8Flames are seen through a window of a burning building. Lakhs of people including celebrities were forced to evacuate their houses due to Los Angeles wildfire.

5/8Jamie Lee Curtis, Mandy Moore, Maria Shriver and other celebrities were among more than 100,000 people forced to evacuate their homes

6/8Firefighters battle the Palisades Fire as it burns during a windstorm on the west side of Los Angeles, California, U.S. January 8, 2025.

7/8The largest blaze in Loss ANgeles consumed nearly 12,000 acres of land in Pacific Palisades, a picturesque neighborhood between the beach towns of Santa Monica.