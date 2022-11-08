Lunar eclipse in pictures, November's blood moon 8 Photos . Updated: 08 Nov 2022, 07:42 PM IST Livemint Here, we have put together some pictures of the ec... moreHere, we have put together some pictures of the eclipse taken from different locations so you can see what it looked like. 1/8The moon and a statue are seen during a lunar eclipse in San Salvador, El Salvador. (REUTERS) 2/8A pink moon is seen during a lunar eclipse on the annual full moon day festival named Loy Krathong, in Bangkok, Thailand. (REUTERS) 3/8A flight passes in front of moon during a lunar eclipse on the annual full moon day festival named Loy Krathong, in Bangkok, Thailand , 2022. (REUTERS) 4/8 Moon partially covered by the earth's shadow during lunar eclipse, in Guwahat. (PTI) 5/8A lunar eclipse is seen behind the Statue of Freedom on the U.S. Capitol Dome on the day of the midterm elections in Washington, U.S. (REUTERS) 6/8A pink moon is seen during a lunar eclipse on the annual full moon day festival named Loy Krathong, in Bangkok, Thailand. (REUTERS) 7/8A lunar eclipse is seen the cityscape on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 at in Richmond, (AP) 8/8The moon is seen through the clouds during a partial lunar eclipse over Caracas, early on November 8, 2022. (Photo by Federico PARRA / AFP) (AFP)