Home / Photos / Lunar eclipse in pictures, November's blood moon

Lunar eclipse in pictures, November's blood moon

8 Photos . Updated: 08 Nov 2022, 07:42 PM IST Livemint

The moon and a statue are seen during a lunar eclipse in San Salvador, El Salvador. (REUTERS)
A pink moon is seen during a lunar eclipse on the annual full moon day festival named Loy Krathong, in Bangkok, Thailand. (REUTERS)
A flight passes in front of moon during a lunar eclipse on the annual full moon day festival named Loy Krathong, in Bangkok, Thailand , 2022. (REUTERS)
Moon partially covered by the earth's shadow during lunar eclipse, in Guwahat. (PTI)
A lunar eclipse is seen behind the Statue of Freedom on the U.S. Capitol Dome on the day of the midterm elections in Washington, U.S. (REUTERS)
A pink moon is seen during a lunar eclipse on the annual full moon day festival named Loy Krathong, in Bangkok, Thailand. (REUTERS)
A lunar eclipse is seen the cityscape on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 at in Richmond, (AP)
The moon is seen through the clouds during a partial lunar eclipse over Caracas, early on November 8, 2022. (Photo by Federico PARRA / AFP) (AFP)
