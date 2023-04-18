Madhuri Dixit, Guneet Monga, Raveena Tandon join Tim Cook at Apple store launch 11 Photos . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 12:59 PM IST Livemint These celebrities appeared at Apple Mumbai Store launch event. 1/11The Elephant Whisperers producer Guneet Monga and director Kartiki Gonsalves, who brought India's first Oscar, also attended the Apple store launch and joined Tim Cook for a selfie. 2/11AR Rahman shared a picture with Tim Cook from the Apple store launch and asked his fans to guess what the two were talking about. 3/11Neha Dhupia too shared a picture with Tim Cook on Instagram. She was last seen in the thriller, A Thursday, alongside Yami Gautam. 4/11Raveena Tandon shared a ton of selfies from the Apple store launch in Bandra Kurla Complex on Monday. She was also accompanied by son Ranbir Thadani. 5/11Singer Armaan Malik shared a selfie with Tim Cook from the event on Instagram and was pleased to see his song Sun Maahi being played at the event. 6/11Before the Apple store launch, Madhuri Dixit welcomed Tim Cook by taking him out to gorge on some vada pav. Sharing the picture, she wrote on Instagram, Can’t think of a better welcome to Mumbai than Vada Pav 7/11In the many selfies Raveena Tandon shared on Instagram from the Apple store launch, she was seen posing with Sonali Bendre, Vidya Balan and Sonakshi Sinha. 8/11Mouni also shared a sweet selfie with Madhuri Dixit from the Apple store launch. Madhuri was in a blue outfit at the launch while Mouni was in black. 9/11Rakul Preet Singh wore a blue top and stylish pants for the Apple store launch. She will be seen in Indian 2 next. She shared a selfie with Tim Cook on Tuesday. 10/11Boney Kapoor joins Tim Cook at the Apple Store launch event. 11/11Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiyar pose with Tim Cook at the Apple BKC event.