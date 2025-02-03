Maha Kumbh 2025: Catch a glimpse of holy dip in Triveni Sangam on Basant Panchami | In Pics 15 Photos . Updated: 03 Feb 2025, 10:27 AM IST Livemint On the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami's Amrit Snan, the total number of bathers at the Mahakumbh has exceeded 350 million (35 crores), as per an official release from the administration. 1/15Prayagraj, Feb 02 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri takes a dip at Triveni Sangam on the occasion of 'Basant Panchami' during the ongoing 'MahaKumbh', in Prayagraj on Sunday. (ANI Photo) (ANI) 2/15Naga Sadhus or Hindu holy men arrive in a procession to take a holy dip in Sangam, the confluence of Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers, on an auspicious occasion of 'Basant Panchami' during the Maha Kumbh Mela festival in Prayagraj on February 3, 2025. (Photo by Idrees MOHAMMED / AFP) (AFP) 3/15Naga Sadhus or Hindu holy men arrive in a procession to take a holy dip in the sacred waters of Sangam, the confluence of Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers, on an auspicious occasion of 'Basant Panchami' during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela festival in Prayagraj on February 3, 2025. (Photo by Idrees MOHAMMED / AFP) (AFP) 4/15Naga Sadhus or Hindu holy men leave after taking a holy dip in the sacred waters of Sangam, the confluence of Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers, on an auspicious occasion of 'Basant Panchami' during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela festival in Prayagraj on February 3, 2025. (Photo by Idrees MOHAMMED / AFP) (AFP) 5/15TOPSHOT - Sadhus or Hindu holy men take a holy dip in the sacred waters of Sangam, the confluence of Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers, on an auspicious occasion of 'Basant Panchami' during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela festival in Prayagraj on February 3, 2025. (Photo by Niharika KULKARNI / AFP) (AFP) 6/15A Hindu pilgrim dry her saree after taking part in a bathing ritual in Sangam, the confluence of Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers, during Maha Kumbh Mela festival, in Prayagraj on February 2, 2025. (Photo by R.Satish BABU / AFP) (AFP) 7/15Prayagraj: 'Sadhus' arrive to take a holy dip at the Sangam on the occasion of Basant Panchami during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_03_2025_000042A) (PTI) 8/15Prayagraj: The Sangam area during sunset at the Maha Kumbh Mela, in Prayagraj, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) (PTI02_02_2025_000480B) (PTI) 9/15Prayagraj: 'Sadhus' arrive to take a holy dip at the Sangam on the occasion of Basant Panchami during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, in Prayagraj, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. (PTI Photo) (PTI) 10/15In this image via @myogiadityanath on X on Feb. 3, 2025, flower petals being showered on devotees gathered to take a holy dip at the Sangam on the occasion of Basant Panchami during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. (@myogiadityanath via PTI Photo)(PTI02_03_2025_000046B) (@myogiadityanath) 11/15Prayagraj: 'Sadhus' arrive to take a holy dip at the Sangam on the occasion of Basant Panchami during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, in Prayagraj, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_03_2025_000057A) (PTI) 12/15Prayagraj, India, Feb 02, 2025:::A group roadside seller enjoying the camel ride during Mahakaumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, India on Sunday, February 02, 2025. (Photo by Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times) 13/15Prayagraj: 'Sadhus' arrive to take a holy dip at the Sangam on the occasion of Basant Panchami during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, in Prayagraj, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_03_2025_000055B) (PTI) 14/15Naga Sadhus, or naked Hindu holy men smeared with ash with others return after ritualist holy dips at Sangam, the confluence of the Rivers Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati on the third royal bath of Basant Panchami during the MahaKumbh festival in Prayagraj, India, Monday, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh) (AP) 15/15Prayagraj: 'Naga Sadhus' gather to take a holy dip at the Sangam on the occasion of Basant Panchami during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, in Prayagraj, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) (PTI)