Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: 9 stunning photos from the largest human gathering in the world 9 Photos . Updated: 02 Feb 2025, 11:48 PM IST Livemint Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Following the stampede on January 29, UP government officials on Sunday stressed the compliance of CM Yogi Adityanath's directive of 'zero-error' during the ongoing Maha Kumbh's final 'Amrit Snan' on Basant Panchami. 1/9According to UP government's expectations, five crore pilgrims to take the holy dip Monday in the sacred Ganga river. The UP government has taken several steps to ensure the event remains incident-free. (Mint) 2/9 (Mint) 3/9A woman selling water jars at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. The government's arrangements to prevent any mishap include increased security at the New Yamuna and Shastri bridges, deployment of armed state and central police forces at major crowd points like Tikarmafi Turn and Phaphamau Bridge, and strategic traffic diversions. (Mint) 4/9A hindu saint posing for a photo during Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. The govt also streamlined rail and bus operations, with additional trains and shuttle services for devotees's safety. (Mint) 5/9 (Mint) 6/9 (Mint) 7/9 (Mint) 8/9 (Mint) 9/9A Hindu saint in colourful attire at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. Basant Panchami marks the third and the final Amrit Snan date at the Kumbh. (Mint)