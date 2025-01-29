Maha Kumbh Mela stampede in Photos 5 Photos . Updated: 29 Jan 2025, 04:44 PM IST Written By Saurav Mukherjee The stampede at Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj occurred between 1 am and 2 am near the arena of the ascetics, where barricades had been put up to manage crowds during their holy dip. 1/5Devotees seen running after a stampede broke out due to overcrowding before the second 'Amrit Snan' on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, in Prayagraj on Wednesday. Atleast 15 people were killed and more than 10 were injured. (ANI Photo) (Rameshwar Gaur ) 2/5A 63-year-old businessman from Assam’s Hailakandi district has died allegedly in the Maha Kumbh stampede. PM Narendra Modi, HM Amit Shah and other have expressed their condolences. (Deepak Gupta/ Hindustan Times) (HT_PRINT) 3/5A devotee attempts to cross a barricade amid restrictions after a stampede-like situation during the ongoing 'Maha Kumbh Mela' festival, in Prayagraj, Wednesday. A stampede-like situation broke out at Sangam Ghat in Prayagraj in the wee hours of Wednesday ahead of Mauni Amavasya Amrit Snan in Mahakumbh 2025, reported AFP. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary) (PTI) 4/5Devotees look for their belongings after a 'stampede-like situation broke out on Mauni Amavasya during the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela, at Sangam in Prayagraj, Wednesda. UP CM Yogi Adityanath has urged people to not move towards Sangam Nose and take bath at the ghat near Maa Ganga. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary) (PTI) 5/5Rescue personnel carry an injured devotee after a 'stampede-like' situation broke out on Mauni Amavasya during the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela, at Sangam in Prayagraj, Wednesday. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary) (PTI)