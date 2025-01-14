Mahakumbh 2025: Ash-smeared Naga Sadhus and saints from 13 akharas perform Amrit Snan on Makar Sankranti | See photos

15 Photos . Updated: 14 Jan 2025, 01:09 PM IST

Mahakumbh 2025: Naga Sadhus, seers, and saints took part in a grand procession to perform Amrit Snan on Tuesday on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. Over 4 crore devotees have taken holy dip at Triveni Sangam nose in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh till now.

1/15Mahakumbh 2025: Lakhs of devotees are arriving at Sangam Ghat on Tuesday for the first Amrit Snan at Mahakumbh 2025 on Tuesday. However, what made this day special was the grand procession of seers and saints of akharas at Triveni Sangam ghat. (AFP)

2/15Mahakumbh 2025: Amrit Snan at Sangam began at 5:30 am on Tuesday. The Amrit Snan was also performed by Naga Sadhus. The ash-smeared saints were seen in large numbers at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers, during Amrit Snan, also known as Shahi Snan, or ‘royal bath’. (AFP)

3/15Mahakumbh 2025: The procession of saints involved massive celebration, singing on drum beats. Many were even seen arriving in style wearing shades. (AFP)

4/15Mahakumbh 2025: Prayagraj woke up to intense cold and fog on Tuesday. Unaffected by the harsh weather, Naga sadhus, saints, seers and many devotees performed Shahi Snan this morning. (AFP)

5/15Mahakumbh 2025: A Sadhu or Hindu holy man prepares before taking part in a procession to take a dip in the sacred waters of Sangam, the confluence of Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers, during Shahi Snan or ‘royal bath’. (AFP)

6/15Mahakumbh 2025: Over 3.4 crore devotees have bathed in sacred waters as the Kumbh Mela festival opened on January 13, with organisers expecting 400 million people -- the world's largest gathering of humanity -- to assemble over six weeks. (AFP)

7/15Mahakumbh 2025: On Tuesday, the administration also showered flower petals upon akharas of saints from helicopter. (AFP)

8/15Mahakumbh 2025 is one of the main events when Naga Sadhus and other seers have publicly attended the spiritual festival. They are known to live their life in seclusion away from worldly pleasure. (AFP)

9/15Mahakumbh 2025: Hindu pilgrims take part in a mass bathing ritual in Sangam, the confluence of Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers, during Shahi Snan or ‘royal bath’ (AFP)

10/15Mahakumbh 2025's first Amrit Snan has been held on the ocassion of Makar Sankranti, a harvest festival celebrated across India with huge joy and fervour. (AFP)

11/15Mahakumbh 2025: A Naga Sadhu, or a Hindu holy man, stands as ash is applied on him before taking a holy dip during the first ‘Shahi Snan’ (royal bath) during the ‘Maha Kumbh Mela’ (REUTERS)

12/15Mahakumbh 2025: Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand of Juna Akhara said that Yaksha, Gandharva, and Kinnars, all took a holy dip today (AFP)

13/15Mahakumbh 2025: Maha Kumbh began on January 13, will continue until February 26. (AFP)

14/15Mahakumbh 2025: The next key bathing dates include January 29, Feb 3, Feb 12, and Feb 26. (AFP)