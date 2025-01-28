Mahakumbh 2025 in pics: Top politicians, Swamis, Sadhus and other devotees throng to Triveni Sangam

16 Photos

Top politicians, swamis, sadhus, and other devotees gather at the Mahakumbh Mela, a grand spiritual festival at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj. Devotees take holy dips, perform rituals, and seek moksha in this UNESCO-recognized celebration, uniting millions in faith and tradition.

1/16Hindu devotees arriving through pontoon bridge to take holy dips at the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and the Yamuna and mythical Saraswati river, during the Mahakumbh festival, celebrated every 12 years in Prayagraj, in Uttar Pradesh (AP)

2/16According to the Uttar Pradesh government, more than 1.55 crore people had taken the holy bath at the Maha Kumbh on Monday. (AP)

3/16‘Kalpvas’ is a month-long practice of austerity and spiritual focus. The Maha Kumbh will continue until February 26. (ANI)

4/16The mela area is hosting more than 10 lakh ‘Kalpvasis’ and over 14.76 crore people so far have taken the dip since the mega religious congregation started on January 13, the government said. (Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

5/16Hindu holy men take part in the initiation process to become 'Naga Sadhu' of Avahan Akhada began during Mahakumbh at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj (Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

6/16Hindu holy woman or a Sadhvi takes part in the initiation process to become ‘Naga Sanyasini’ of Avahan Akhada began during Mahakumbh at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj (Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

7/16Visually impaired sadhus at Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Mahakumbh, in Prayagraj (ANI)

8/16Swami Kailashanand Giri left, and Swami Avdheshanand Giri participates in rituals after taking a holy dip at Sangam in Prayagraj during the Mahakumbh. (AP)

9/16Buddhists at their camp in Mahakumbh Nagar on banks of Sangam in Prayagraj. (HT_PRINT)

10/16Left to Right; Indian Home Minister Amit Shah, Swami Kailashanand Giri, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh state Yogi Adityanath, and Swami Avdheshanand Giri take a holy dip at Sangam in Prayagraj during the Mahakumbh. (AP)

11/16Shah took the dip around 1 pm, performed ‘jal aachman’ (sipping holy water) and offered water to the Sun, besides completing other rituals under the guidance of top seers. (AP)

12/16The home minister's family members, including son Jay Shah, the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), partook in the rituals including ‘aarti’ at the Sangam. Amit Shah's wife Sonal, daughter-in-law Rishita and grandchildren also took part in the rituals. (Amit Shah-X)

13/16Home Minister Amit Shah seeks blessings for his grandson by Swami Avdheshanand Giri, right, and Swami Ramdev, center, after taking a holy dip at Sangam in Prayagraj during the Mahakumbh. (AP)

14/16Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav takes a dip at Triveni Sangam (ANI Pic Service)

15/16Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani along with his wife Priti Adani, son Karan Adani and daughter-in-law Paridhi Adani offer prayers at Triveni Sangam (ANI Picture Service )