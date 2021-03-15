As Maharashtra continues to record a massive surge in Covid-19 cases, several districts have taken strict measures to curb the spread, including night curfews, lockdown and weekend lockdown.

A seven-day complete lockdown in Nagpur began on Monday, with only essential services such as vegetable, fruit shops and milk booths staying open. The city roads wore a deserted look in the morning.

Roads across Nagpur wore a deserted look with almost all the institutions staying shut. All private offices are closed across the city and government offices are working at 25% capacity.

The city traffic police have said that they will be watching traffic to stop unnecessary journeys and checking most offices and shops.

"Patrolling being done across the city. Action being taken against those who are out on streets unnecessarily or violating Covid norms," said Commissioner Amitesh Kumar.

The residents of the city were seen following Covid-19 safety guidelines during their morning jog and walk.

"Morning walk is important to maintain a healthy immune system to tackle corona. People respect the government guidelines regarding lockdown," a city resident Kishore told news agency ANI.

"There is no crowding and social distancing is properly maintained during the walks. People are wearing masks," he further said.

"Unless people sanitise themselves regularly and follow social distancing, we cannot be sure that lockdown will contain the coronavirus," he added.

While all weekly markets and shopping malls are shut, vegetable and fruit shops are allowed to function. Some stalls were seen open in the city on the first day of the lockdown.

Social, religious, political and all other types of large gatherings are also note permitted. Theatres and sports events with spectators will also not be allowed.

The state health department on Sunday evening informed Maharashtra reported 16,620 new Covid-19 cases and 50 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The state had a total of 1,26,231 active cases. The total death toll in the state stood at 52,861.

In the last 24 hours, Mumbai reported 1962 new Covid-19 cases.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had on Thursday said strict lockdown measures will be enforced in some parts of the state to contain the spread of Covid-19.

