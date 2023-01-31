OPEN APP
Mahindra Scorpio Classic gets dearer by up to 65,000: Key things to know

8 Photos . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 06:56 PM IST Neha Saini
  • Mahindra Scorpio Classic has got a price hike of up to 65,000. Launched in August 2022, this is the SUV’s first price since its launch. Here’s a look at the new prices, design and features of the SUV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic is offered in two trims – S and S11.
1/8Mahindra Scorpio Classic is offered in two trims – S and S11.
After the price hike, the Mahindra Scorpio Classic S1 costs <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12.64, while the S11 model can be purchased at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>16.14 lakh (ex-showroom).
2/8After the price hike, the Mahindra Scorpio Classic S1 costs 12.64, while the S11 model can be purchased at 16.14 lakh (ex-showroom).
The SUV has an average waiting time of 5-6 months.
3/8The SUV has an average waiting time of 5-6 months.
It is equipped with a fully-automatic climate control system along with features like a 9.0-inch infotainment center, wooden-style centre console and steering wheel has a leatherette finish.
4/8It is equipped with a fully-automatic climate control system along with features like a 9.0-inch infotainment center, wooden-style centre console and steering wheel has a leatherette finish.
Mahindra Scorpio Classic SUV is powered by 2.2 litre mHawk four-cylinder engine with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The car is claimed to have 132 horsepower and 300 Nm of torque.
5/8Mahindra Scorpio Classic SUV is powered by 2.2 litre mHawk four-cylinder engine with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The car is claimed to have 132 horsepower and 300 Nm of torque.
The SUV is offered in three seating layouts – two 7-seaters and one 9-seater.
6/8The SUV is offered in three seating layouts – two 7-seaters and one 9-seater.
Safety features include dual airbags, front seat belt reminder lamp, rear parking sensors with panic brake indication and high-speed alert.
7/8Safety features include dual airbags, front seat belt reminder lamp, rear parking sensors with panic brake indication and high-speed alert.
The SUV comes with a restyled front bumper, new LED DRLs and Mahindra’s ‘twin-peaks’ logo.
8/8The SUV comes with a restyled front bumper, new LED DRLs and Mahindra’s ‘twin-peaks’ logo.
