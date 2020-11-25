Mahindra Thar shines at Global NCAP Test: All you need to know

5 Photos . Updated: 25 Nov 2020, 11:33 PM IST

The Thar managed to score four stars at the Global NCAP test. Here's a look at the SUV's journey in India so far

1/5The Mahindra Thar was launched on 2 October. The new version of the Thar retains the DNA of the older variant but also comes with some creature comforts and modern design to make it fit both on and off Indian roads.

2/5In terms of safety, Global NCAP has awarded the car four stars in both adult as well as child occupancy. While the bodyshell of the Thar was rated as stable and it was capable of withstanding further loadings the footwell area was rated as unstable.

3/5Mahindra Thar is not the only car from the company's stable to shine at the Global NCAP test. The Mahindra XUV 300 managed to get a 5-star rating for adult occupancy and 4 for child occupancy.

4/5While the Thar has been witnessing tremendous demand, the company is struggling with the supply. Recent reports have suggested that waiting periods have expanded to up to 9 months. However, Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra has promised that their team is working round the clock to increase the output.