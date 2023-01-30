OPEN APP
Mahindra XUV400 eSUV gets over 10k bookings in 4 days: A look at key features

9 Photos . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 06:02 PM IST Neha Saini
  • Bookings for Mahindra XUV400 eSUV started earlier this week on January 26. Within four days, the eSUV has registered more than 10,000 bookings in the country. Here’s a look at the Mahindra XUV400 eSUV
Mahindra XUV400 eSUV has two trims - EC and EL priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>18.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
The electric SUV is offered in Arctic Blue, Everest White, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black and Infinity Blue single colour options with dual tone option of Satin Copper.
Mahindra XUV400 EL is powered by a 39.4 kWh battery, while the XUV400 EC has a 34.5 kWh battery. 
The eSUV comes with a standard warranty of 3 years / unlimited kms and will additionally come with a warranty of 8 years or 160,000 kms for the battery & motor.
The electric SUV is certified for IP67 ingress for the battery and the motor. 
The company claims that the eSUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 8.3 seconds.
Mahindra XUV400 eSUV comes with Electrifying Copper Twin Peak logo. 
The eSUV comes with first-in-class multi-drive modes – Fun, Fast, Fearless, Lively and single-pedal drive mode.
Mahindra XUV400 eSUV offers support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with BlueSense PlusApp connectivity.
