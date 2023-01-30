Mahindra XUV400 eSUV gets over 10k bookings in 4 days: A look at key features 9 Photos . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 06:02 PM IST Neha Saini Bookings for Mahindra XUV400 eSUV started earlier this week on January 26. Within four days, the eSUV has registered more than 10,000 bookings in the country. Here’s a look at the Mahindra XUV400 eSUV 1/9Mahindra XUV400 eSUV has two trims - EC and EL priced at ₹15.99 lakh and ₹18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). 2/9The electric SUV is offered in Arctic Blue, Everest White, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black and Infinity Blue single colour options with dual tone option of Satin Copper. 3/9Mahindra XUV400 EL is powered by a 39.4 kWh battery, while the XUV400 EC has a 34.5 kWh battery. 4/9The eSUV comes with a standard warranty of 3 years / unlimited kms and will additionally come with a warranty of 8 years or 160,000 kms for the battery & motor. 5/9The electric SUV is certified for IP67 ingress for the battery and the motor. 6/9The company claims that the eSUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 8.3 seconds. 7/9Mahindra XUV400 eSUV comes with Electrifying Copper Twin Peak logo. 8/9The eSUV comes with first-in-class multi-drive modes – Fun, Fast, Fearless, Lively and single-pedal drive mode. 9/9Mahindra XUV400 eSUV offers support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with BlueSense PlusApp connectivity.