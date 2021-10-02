Mahindra XUV700 SUV booking to start soon. Points to note before reserving one 5 Photos . Updated: 02 Oct 2021, 07:06 PM IST Livemint The Mahindra XUV700 SUV will be competing with a wide range of cars, even SUVs across segments. The competition will begin from the likes of Creta, Seltos and go all the way to Tata Safari and even Jeep Compass 1/5The Mahindra XUV700 come with a dual screen setup which is part of a single glass panel. This interior aesthetic has been witnessed in some luxury cars 2/5The XUV700 will be available in four broad variants which includes MX (the base variant), AX3, AX5 and AX7(top variant). 3/5The XUV700 will be available in five colours for variants AX3, AX5 and AX7. The MX variant will only be available in four colours. 4/5All the Advance Driver Assistant System (ADAS) features are only available in the AX7 variants 5/5The XUV700 starts at a price of ₹11.99 lakh for the MX variant which is only available in 5-seater configuration. The company offers automatic transmission from the AX3 variant but the drive modes are only available from AX5 variant.