Mahindra XUV700 SUV booking to start soon. Points to note before reserving one
. Updated: 02 Oct 2021, 07:06 PM IST Livemint
The Mahindra XUV700 SUV will be competing with a wide range of cars, even SUVs across segments. The competition will begin from the likes of Creta, Seltos and go all the way to Tata Safari and even Jeep Compass
1/5The Mahindra XUV700 come with a dual screen setup which is part of a single glass panel. This interior aesthetic has been witnessed in some luxury cars
2/5The XUV700 will be available in four broad variants which includes MX (the base variant), AX3, AX5 and AX7(top variant).
3/5The XUV700 will be available in five colours for variants AX3, AX5 and AX7. The MX variant will only be available in four colours.
4/5All the Advance Driver Assistant System (ADAS) features are only available in the AX7 variants
5/5The XUV700 starts at a price of ₹11.99 lakh for the MX variant which is only available in 5-seater configuration. The company offers automatic transmission from the AX3 variant but the drive modes are only available from AX5 variant.
