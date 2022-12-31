Major tech products that died in 2022 6 Photos . Updated: 31 Dec 2022, 04:59 PM IST Livemint Here's a look at major tech products that we bid goodbye in 2023 1/6Apple iPod Touch | The device had a design similar to the iPhone 4. It was discontinued in May this year. 2/6Microsoft Internet Explorer (IE) | The search engine retired in June this year, after more than 25 years of its first introduction. 3/6Google Stadia | The cloud gaming service will remain live till January 18, 2023. 4/6Google Hangout | Google killed its chat app Hangouts this year and replaced it with Google Chat. 5/6BlackBerry OS devices | BlackBerry finally pulled the plug off for its BlackBerry OS devices this year. 6/6Instagram IGTV | Ending its support for IGTV via a blog post, Instagram said that the change is part of its efforts to make video as simple as possible to discover and create.