Manish Sisodia to Sanjay Raut, opposition leaders on radar of central agencies 7 Photos . Updated: 26 Aug 2022, 07:30 AM IST Livemint As the Supreme Court is reviewing its decision on the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, there are multiple opposition leaders arrested or investigated by various central agencies for money launderingIn most of the cases, ED and CBI are investigating the opposition leaders 1/7Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia's house was recently raided by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection to the recent multi-crore liquor scam. The CBI is investigating the irregularities in allotment of liquor licenses to private vendors in Delhi. < 2/7Congress President Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi are currently under the scanner of Enforcement Directorate which is investigating the National Herald case. The opposition leaders are questioned for hours in connection to proceeds of the dissolution of the newspaper < 3/7Former Home Minister of Maharashtra and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar is under the scanner of ED in connection of several benami properties and diversion of funds. < 4/7Abhishek Banerjee, MP of TMC and nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is under the scanner of Enforcement Directorate in the alleged coal smuggling case. His wife Rujira Banerjee is also under the radar of the agency. < 5/7Karnataka Congress Leader DK Shivakumar was arrested by ED in 2019 and is currently out on bail. The state Congress chief is currently investigated based on chargesheet filed by Income Tax Department for alleged tax evasion and hawala transactions. < 6/7After the political tables turned in Maharashtra, senior leader of Shiv Sena Sanjay Raut was arrested by ED and is currently in judicial custody. He is being investigated for the irregularities in the redevelopment of the Mumbai's Patra Chawl. < 7/7NCP chief spokesperson and former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik was arrested by ED in February for his alleged involvement in money laundering and activities linked to fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim. <