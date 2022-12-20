Maruti Suzuki at Auto Expo 2023: Here’s what to expect 7 Photos . Updated: 20 Dec 2022, 07:02 PM IST Livemint Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced to reaffirm its leadership by unveiling an Electric Concept and range of SUVs at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023. Spread across 4,118 m2 at Hall No. 9, the Maruti Suzuki pavilion will welcome visitors to its showcases that are divided into four zones: Sustainability Zone, Technology Zone, Innovation Zone and Adventure Zone. Here’s a look at what we can expect from the auto manufacturer 1/7Maruti Suzuki will display an array of 16 vehicles at Auto Expo 2023 2/7This will include an Electric Concept SUV and two all-new SUVs 3/7Maruti Suzuki will also display its customized range of existing products like Grand Vitara, XL6, Ciaz, Ertiga, Brezza, Baleno, and Swift among others. 4/7The car maker will also have a ‘Rock Wall Climbing Activity’ while also showcasing customized AllGRIP vehicles 5/7As per the company, the major highlight of the Maruti Suzuki pavilion will be the Grand SUV amphitheatre featuring a range of SUVs and UVs by Maruti Suzuki. 6/7The company will also showcase WagonR Flex Fuel prototype at the Expo 2023 7/7As per the company, the major highlight of the Maruti Suzuki pavilion will be the Grand SUV amphitheatre featuring a range of SUVs and UVs by Maruti Suzuki.