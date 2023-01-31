Maruti Suzuki hits 25 million domestic sales milestone: A look at the journey 8 Photos . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 12:55 PM IST Neha Saini Maruti Suzuki announced that it hit the 2.5 million domestic sales milestone on January 9, 2023. This means that the automaker has sold 2.5 crores vehicles in India till date. Here’s a brief timeline of the company’s journey 1/8The company introduced its first car- Maruti 800 in 1983. The car soon became a household name. 2/8With cars like Omni, Esteem, Zen, and 1000 in its portfolio, Maruti Suzuki cars accounted for more than 80 per cent of total cars on India roads till 1997. 3/8Known as an affordable carmaker for initial years, the company shifted gears with the launch of Kizashi, Grand Vitara and Nexa models. 4/8The company hit 5 million cumulative domestic sales in 2006. 5/8Suzuki Motor Company was renamed Maruti Suzuki India in 2007 with a share rise of 56.37 percent in 2020. 6/8The company introduced its first CNG model – Maruti Suzuki 2010 Wagon R CNG during this period. Celerio, its first offering with the automated technology and the intelligently priced AMTs also introduced. 7/8Maruti Grand Vitara – its first hybrid SUV model launched in 2022. 8/8Recent launches include Maruti Jimny five-door, Maruti Fronx unveiled at Auto Expo 2023.