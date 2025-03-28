Explore
Earthquake rocks Thailand and Myanmar: Buildings damaged, people evacuated in Bangkok as panic grips | In Pics

Earthquake rocks Thailand and Myanmar: Buildings damaged, people evacuated in Bangkok as panic grips | In Pics

10 Photos . Updated: 28 Mar 2025, 03:22 PM IST

A 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck 16 kilometers (10 miles) northwest of Sagaing, Myanmar, at a depth of 10 kilometers around 12:50 PM local time.

On March 28, 2025, at approximately 12:50 PM local time, a powerful earthquake struck central Myanmar, buckling roads in the capital, damaging buildings, and prompting people to flee into the streets in neighboring Thailand. (AFP)

On March 28, 2025, at approximately 12:50 PM local time, a powerful earthquake struck central Myanmar, buckling roads in the capital, damaging buildings, and prompting people to flee into the streets in neighboring Thailand. (AFP)

People inspect a damaged road in Naypyidaw on March 28, 2025, following a powerful earthquake in central Myanmar. (AFP)

People inspect a damaged road in Naypyidaw on March 28, 2025, following a powerful earthquake in central Myanmar. (AFP)

The powerful 7.2 earthquake impacted both Myanmar and neighboring Thailand, causing destruction and panic among people. (AFP)

The powerful 7.2 earthquake impacted both Myanmar and neighboring Thailand, causing destruction and panic among people. (AFP)

Workers transport an injured person near the site of a collapsed building following the devastating earthquake in central Myanmar on Friday. (REUTERS)

Workers transport an injured person near the site of a collapsed building following the devastating earthquake in central Myanmar on Friday. (REUTERS)

A person rides a scooter past the site of a collapsed building following a powerful earthquake in central Myanmar on Friday, causing hundreds of people to flee buildings in panic as the tremors struck. (REUTERS)

A person rides a scooter past the site of a collapsed building following a powerful earthquake in central Myanmar on Friday, causing hundreds of people to flee buildings in panic as the tremors struck. (REUTERS)

Emergency personnel carry an injured person on a stretcher near the site of a collapsed building after the powerful earthquake hit central Myanmar on March 28, 2025. (REUTERS)

Emergency personnel carry an injured person on a stretcher near the site of a collapsed building after the powerful earthquake hit central Myanmar on March 28, 2025. (REUTERS)

A car moves along a damaged road in Naypyidaw after a powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, causing roads to buckle in the capital. (AFP)

A car moves along a damaged road in Naypyidaw after a powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, causing roads to buckle in the capital. (AFP)

An injured man is rescued from a collapsed building at a construction site in Bangkok after the earthquake. Mass causality has been reported in the affected areas, trapping dozens of workers in an under-construction skyscraper in Bangkok. (AFP)

An injured man is rescued from a collapsed building at a construction site in Bangkok after the earthquake. Mass causality has been reported in the affected areas, trapping dozens of workers in an under-construction skyscraper in Bangkok. (AFP)

Hundreds of people evacuated buildings in panic and sat on the pavement waiting after a powerful earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday, sending shockwaves to Bangkok. (REUTERS)

Hundreds of people evacuated buildings in panic and sat on the pavement waiting after a powerful earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday, sending shockwaves to Bangkok. (REUTERS)

People sit on the pavement after panic spreads following a massive earthquake, forcing them to evacuate buildings after the tremors on March 28, 2025. (REUTERS)

People sit on the pavement after panic spreads following a massive earthquake, forcing them to evacuate buildings after the tremors on March 28, 2025. (REUTERS)

