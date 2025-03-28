Earthquake rocks Thailand and Myanmar: Buildings damaged, people evacuated in Bangkok as panic grips | In Pics

10 Photos . Updated: 28 Mar 2025, 03:22 PM IST

A 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck 16 kilometers (10 miles) northwest of Sagaing, Myanmar, at a depth of 10 kilometers around 12:50 PM local time.

1/10On March 28, 2025, at approximately 12:50 PM local time, a powerful earthquake struck central Myanmar, buckling roads in the capital, damaging buildings, and prompting people to flee into the streets in neighboring Thailand. (AFP)

2/10People inspect a damaged road in Naypyidaw on March 28, 2025, following a powerful earthquake in central Myanmar. (AFP)

3/10The powerful 7.2 earthquake impacted both Myanmar and neighboring Thailand, causing destruction and panic among people. (AFP)

4/10Workers transport an injured person near the site of a collapsed building following the devastating earthquake in central Myanmar on Friday. (REUTERS)

5/10A person rides a scooter past the site of a collapsed building following a powerful earthquake in central Myanmar on Friday, causing hundreds of people to flee buildings in panic as the tremors struck. (REUTERS)

6/10Emergency personnel carry an injured person on a stretcher near the site of a collapsed building after the powerful earthquake hit central Myanmar on March 28, 2025. (REUTERS)

7/10A car moves along a damaged road in Naypyidaw after a powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, causing roads to buckle in the capital. (AFP)

8/10An injured man is rescued from a collapsed building at a construction site in Bangkok after the earthquake. Mass causality has been reported in the affected areas, trapping dozens of workers in an under-construction skyscraper in Bangkok. (AFP)

9/10Hundreds of people evacuated buildings in panic and sat on the pavement waiting after a powerful earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday, sending shockwaves to Bangkok. (REUTERS)