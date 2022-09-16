OPEN APP

Massive fire engulfs skyscraper in China's Hunan | Photos

7 Photos . Updated: 16 Sep 2022, 06:16 PM IST Livemint
  • A major fire reportedly broke out in a skyscraper in the central Chinese city of Changsha on Friday
  • Firefighters are working tirelessly to extinguish the flames and conduct rescues at the scene
Horrible scenes as fire engulf a tall building (appearing to be of China Telecom) in Changsha, capital of central Hunan province (Breaking News 24/7/ Twitter)
This screengrab taken from a video provided  shows thick smoke billowing from a skyscraper in Changsha, in China's central Hunan province.  (AFP)
Smoke rising from the burning building  central Chinese city of Changsha. No casualties were reported (Satya Tiwari/ Twitter)
The 218-metre (715-foot) building was completed in 2000 and is located near a major ring road (@Real_Immu/ Twitter)
Explosions were heard from the burning building and the residents of the area panicked witnessing the massive fire  (BRAVE SPIRIT/ TWITTER)
The China Telecom informed on social media by around 4:30 pm today, the fire at our No. 2 Communications Tower in Changsha has been extinguished. No casualties have yet been discovered and communications have not been cut off (@Real_Immu/ Twitter)
Firefighters controlled the fire after a lot of effort, the building was already evacuated (Huihua Liu/ Twitter)
