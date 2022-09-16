Massive fire engulfs skyscraper in China's Hunan | Photos 7 Photos . Updated: 16 Sep 2022, 06:16 PM IST Livemint A major fire reportedly broke out in a skyscraper in the central Chinese city of Changsha on FridayFirefighters are working tirelessly to extinguish the flames and conduct rescues at the scene 1/7Horrible scenes as fire engulf a tall building (appearing to be of China Telecom) in Changsha, capital of central Hunan province (Breaking News 24/7/ Twitter) 2/7This screengrab taken from a video provided shows thick smoke billowing from a skyscraper in Changsha, in China's central Hunan province. (AFP) 3/7Smoke rising from the burning building central Chinese city of Changsha. No casualties were reported (Satya Tiwari/ Twitter) 4/7The 218-metre (715-foot) building was completed in 2000 and is located near a major ring road (@Real_Immu/ Twitter) 5/7Explosions were heard from the burning building and the residents of the area panicked witnessing the massive fire (BRAVE SPIRIT/ TWITTER) 6/7The China Telecom informed on social media by around 4:30 pm today, the fire at our No. 2 Communications Tower in Changsha has been extinguished. No casualties have yet been discovered and communications have not been cut off (@Real_Immu/ Twitter) 7/7Firefighters controlled the fire after a lot of effort, the building was already evacuated (Huihua Liu/ Twitter)