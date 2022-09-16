Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Massive fire engulfs skyscraper in China's Hunan | Photos

7 Photos . Updated: 16 Sep 2022, 06:16 PM IST Livemint

  • A major fire reportedly broke out in a skyscraper in the central Chinese city of Changsha on Friday
  • Firefighters are working tirelessly to extinguish the flames and conduct rescues at the scene

1/7Horrible scenes as fire engulf a tall building (appearing to be of China Telecom) in Changsha, capital of central Hunan province
2/7This screengrab taken from a video provided  shows thick smoke billowing from a skyscraper in Changsha, in China's central Hunan province. 
3/7Smoke rising from the burning building  central Chinese city of Changsha. No casualties were reported
4/7The 218-metre (715-foot) building was completed in 2000 and is located near a major ring road
5/7Explosions were heard from the burning building and the residents of the area panicked witnessing the massive fire 
6/7The China Telecom informed on social media by around 4:30 pm today, the fire at our No. 2 Communications Tower in Changsha has been extinguished. No casualties have yet been discovered and communications have not been cut off
7/7Firefighters controlled the fire after a lot of effort, the building was already evacuated
