MDH owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati - Remembering India’s spice king

03 Dec 2020

India’s spice king and MDH Masala owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati, familiar to all those who watched him in his company’s ads over the years, died on Thursday morning. He was 97.

1/5In this March 16, 2019 file photo, President Ram Nath Kovind confers Padma Bhushan upon Mahashian Di Hatti (MDH) owner Dharampal Gulati during 'Padma Awards 2019', in New Delhi.

2/5Gulati, who was awarded the country's third-highest civilian award Padma Bhushan last year, was undergoing treatment at the Mata Chanan Devi Hospital where he breathed his last, sources said.

3/5Gulati, popularly known as Spice King, was born in Sialkot (now in Pakistan) on March 27, 1923. He moved to India after Partition and set up his business in Delhi.

4/5Mahashian Di Hatti (MDH) was founded by his late father Mahashay Chunni Lal Gulati.