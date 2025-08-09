Meet Bollywood's top 7 most-celebrated siblings this Raksha Bandhan

Updated: 09 Aug 2025, 08:53 AM IST

As Raksha Bandhan festivities mark the day, let’s put the spotlight on Bollywood's top 7 most celebrated siblings. From Karisma and Karena Kapoor's cherished bond to the brotherhood of Salman Khan, Arbaaz and Sohail.

1/7The three Bollywood brothers — Salman Khan, Arbaaz and Sohail Salma are children born to Salma Khan, first wife of Salim Khan. (Screengrab @X | Jio Cinema)

2/7Daughters of late actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor share a unique sisterly bond. (DIVA @X)

3/7Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and has two sisters, actress Soha Ali Khan and Indian jewellery designer Saba Ali Khan. Siblings of the royal Pataudi family are children of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and former India cricket captain Mansoor Ali Khan. (Filmfare @X)

4/7Sarzameen actor Ibrahim Ali Khan has an older sister, Sara and two half-brothers from his father's second marriage to Kareena Kapoor. (Kareena Kapoor @Instagram)

5/7Archie actress Suhana Khan has two brothers Aryan Khan and Abram Khan. All three are children of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and producer Gauri Khan. (Suhana Khan @X)

6/7Raja Hindustani actress Karisma Kapoor shares a close bond with younger sister Kareena Kapoor. The famous sibling duo are children of actor Randhir Kapoor and Babita. (X)