Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 08 2025 15:59:38
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,858.70 -3.41%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 633.30 -2.19%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,367.95 -1.65%
  1. Icici Bank share price
  2. 1,436.45 -0.25%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 284.90 -0.26%
Business News/ Photos / Meet Bollywood's top 7 most-celebrated siblings this Raksha Bandhan

Meet Bollywood's top 7 most-celebrated siblings this Raksha Bandhan

7 Photos . Updated: 09 Aug 2025, 08:53 AM IST Fareha Naaz

As Raksha Bandhan festivities mark the day, let’s put the spotlight on Bollywood's top 7 most celebrated siblings. From Karisma and Karena Kapoor's cherished bond to the brotherhood of Salman Khan, Arbaaz and Sohail.

The three Bollywood brothers — Salman Khan, Arbaaz and Sohail Salma are children born to Salma Khan, first wife of Salim Khan. (Screengrab @X | Jio Cinema)

1/7The three Bollywood brothers — Salman Khan, Arbaaz and Sohail Salma are children born to Salma Khan, first wife of Salim Khan. (Screengrab @X | Jio Cinema)

Daughters of late actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor share a unique sisterly bond.  (DIVA @X)

2/7Daughters of late actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor share a unique sisterly bond.  (DIVA @X)

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and has two sisters, actress Soha Ali Khan and Indian jewellery designer Saba Ali Khan. Siblings of the royal Pataudi family are  children of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and former India cricket captain Mansoor Ali Khan. (Filmfare @X)

3/7Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and has two sisters, actress Soha Ali Khan and Indian jewellery designer Saba Ali Khan. Siblings of the royal Pataudi family are  children of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and former India cricket captain Mansoor Ali Khan. (Filmfare @X)

Sarzameen actor Ibrahim Ali Khan has an older sister, Sara and two half-brothers from his father's second marriage to Kareena Kapoor. (Kareena Kapoor @Instagram)

4/7Sarzameen actor Ibrahim Ali Khan has an older sister, Sara and two half-brothers from his father's second marriage to Kareena Kapoor. (Kareena Kapoor @Instagram)

Archie actress Suhana Khan has two brothers Aryan Khan and Abram Khan. All three are children of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and producer Gauri Khan. (Suhana Khan @X)

5/7Archie actress Suhana Khan has two brothers Aryan Khan and Abram Khan. All three are children of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and producer Gauri Khan. (Suhana Khan @X)

Raja Hindustani actress Karisma Kapoor shares a close bond with younger sister Kareena Kapoor. The famous sibling duo are children of actor Randhir Kapoor and Babita. (X)

6/7Raja Hindustani actress Karisma Kapoor shares a close bond with younger sister Kareena Kapoor. The famous sibling duo are children of actor Randhir Kapoor and Babita. (X)

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter and a social media sensation Nysa Devgan has a younger brother Yug Devgan. (NatureNature @X)

7/7Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter and a social media sensation Nysa Devgan has a younger brother Yug Devgan. (NatureNature @X)

OTHER GALLERIES
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue