Mercedes-Benz unveils all electric EQE SUV: A quick look!

6 Photos . Updated: 17 Oct 2022, 04:29 PM IST Livemint
  • Mercedes-Benz, a German automaker, has taken the wraps off of its EQE electric SUV with a claimed range of nearly 600 km and some very impressive performance capabilities as well.
1/6Mercedes lifts the cover off its all electric EQE SUV, one of the most spacious representatives of its class. (Mercedes-Benz)
2/6The design of the SUV has a sporty look with the overhangs and the front-end assembly that have been kept compact. (Mercedes-Benz)
3/6The interior of the Mercedes EQE flaunts a 17.7-inch MBUX hyperscreen along with a 12.3-inch OLED screen with a dedicated interface.  (Mercedes-Benz)
4/6The SUV comes with a 90.6kWh battery pack , promising to give a range of around 600 km.  (Mercedes-Benz)
5/6The digital light headlamp technology in the EQE SUV comes with innovative functions such as the projection of auxiliary markings or warnings symbols onto the road.  (Mercedes-Benz)
