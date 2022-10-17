Mercedes-Benz unveils all electric EQE SUV: A quick look! 6 Photos . Updated: 17 Oct 2022, 04:29 PM IST Livemint Mercedes-Benz, a German automaker, has taken the wraps off of its EQE electric SUV with a claimed range of nearly 600 km and some very impressive performance capabilities as well. 1/6Mercedes lifts the cover off its all electric EQE SUV, one of the most spacious representatives of its class. 2/6The design of the SUV has a sporty look with the overhangs and the front-end assembly that have been kept compact. 3/6The interior of the Mercedes EQE flaunts a 17.7-inch MBUX hyperscreen along with a 12.3-inch OLED screen with a dedicated interface. 4/6The SUV comes with a 90.6kWh battery pack , promising to give a range of around 600 km. 5/6The digital light headlamp technology in the EQE SUV comes with innovative functions such as the projection of auxiliary markings or warnings symbols onto the road.