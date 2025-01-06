Mesmerising photos: Srinagar turns into winter wonderland as Kashmir valley receives fresh snowfall

11 Photos . Updated: 06 Jan 2025, 02:45 PM IST

Srinagar snowfall has attracted large number of tourists. The fresh episode of snowfall in Kashmir on Sunday made sure that tourists spending their vacation in the valley can cherish the moments at winter wonderland.

1/11It is a winter delight for tourists locals in Srinagar, after most parts of Kashmir witnessed a fresh spell of snowfall on Sunday, January 5.

2/11The fresh spell of snowfall led to further reduction in temperature in Srinagar. The summer capital stayed in the grip of an intense cold wave with a maximum temperature of just 1.5 degrees Celsius recorded on Sunday.

3/11Snowfall was witnessed in several areas of Bandipora, Baramulla and Kupwara districts in north Kashmir and some parts of Budgam and Ganderbal districts in central Kashmir in the morning, the officials said.

4/11The severe cold and snowfall has also posed significant challenges for locals. A Kashmiri boatman selling vegetables breaks the frozen surface of the water to make his way through the interiors of Dal Lake in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Monday

5/11Frozen lakes have become a playground of local kids. However, there have been several cases reported of tourists getting stuck in frozen lake due to broken ice.

6/11A Kashmiri man rows his boat on his way home after a fresh snowfall in the interiors of Dal Lake in Srinagar.

7/11A Kashmiri walks on a snow-covered footbridge after fresh snowfall in the interiors of Dal Lake in Srinagar.

8/11The fresh episode of snowfall has brought cheers among tourists. In the photo a couple can be seen enjoying the snow and taking pictures on the shore of the Dal Lake in Srinagar.

9/11Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan' -- the harshest period of winter -- that began on December 21.

10/11During the 40 days of 'Chillai-Kalan', the chances of snowfall are the highest and the temperature drops considerably.