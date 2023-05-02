In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Kim Kardashian and more at Met Gala 2023

8 Photos . Updated: 02 May 2023, 07:46 AM IST

Here's a closer look at the jaw dropping outfits worn by celebrities at the Met Gala 2023 event.

1/8Priyanka Chopra Jonas attended The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala 2023 event wearing a thigh-slit black off-shoulder gown with regal bell sleeves paired with white gloves and matching sleeves.

2/8Alia Bhatt wore a beautiful white gown with pearl embellishment over it paired with matching gloves and earrings.

3/8Kendall Jenner wore a sequin bodysuit with floor-length sleeves and a white collar to the Met Gala 2023

4/8Jennifer Lopez poses wore a sultry cut-out gown paired with opera gloves, and a black hat at the Met Gala

5/8Kylie Jenner wore an asymmetric red dress with a thigh-high leg slit paired with matching two-toned robe in baby blue and bright red colours to Met Gala 2023

6/8Mindy Kaling wore a corseted off-white dress at the Met Gala 2023

7/8Kim Kardashian wore a dress made entirely of pearls and paired it with silky corset bodice at Met Gala 2023