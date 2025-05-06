Explore
Business News/ Photos / Met Gala 2025: Hollywood, Bollywood celebrities dazzle on red carpet with iconic looks| In Pics

Met Gala 2025: Hollywood, Bollywood celebrities dazzle on red carpet with iconic looks| In Pics

9 Photos . Updated: 06 May 2025, 10:26 AM IST Moushumi Mahanta

In the Met Gala 2025, celebrities lit the red carpet on Monday evening, showcasing iconic fashion inspired by the theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”

1/9Shakira strikes a pose at the 2025 Met Gala, wearing a dreamy pink gown for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, held in New York City on May 5. (REUTERS)

2/9Diljit Dosanjh brought royal flair to the Met Gala on Monday in New York, donning a striking Maharaja-inspired ensemble at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. (AP)

3/9Janelle Monáe was spotted at the Met Gala 2025 wearing a bold meta suit within a suit, celebrating this year's theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, at the annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. (REUTERS)

4/9Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband arrived in style at the 2025 Met Gala. The actress wore a custom Balmain. (AFP)

5/9Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan wore a Sabyasachi ensemble featuring a jewelled brooch, talismanic chains, and an elegant 18k gold cane. (REUTERS)

6/9Lizzo, donned in a Custom Christian Siriano Look, showed off her surprising weight loss transformation at the 2025 Met Gala event on May 5. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

7/9American actress and singer Zendaya wore an all-white ensemble at the Met Gala 2025, celebrating the debut of the Superfine: Tailoring Black Style exhibition. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

8/9Blackpink's Jennie graced The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York on Monday, May 5, 2025. She wore a Chanel Tuxedo gown. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

9/9Rihanna, one of the most stylish attendees at the Gala, showed off her 3rd pregnancy. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

