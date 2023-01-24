Meta brings new features for end-to-end encryption on Messenger 6 Photos . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 04:43 PM IST Livemint Meta has introduced new features for end-to-end encryption on Messenger. Announcing via a post in its newsroom, the company said that it is introducing more features, like chat themes, into the end-to-end encrypted experience. Let’s take a look at all the features one-by-one 1/6Chat themes | Users will be able to choose between static color and gradient themes. 2/6Custom chat emojis and reactions | Users will see the full menu of emoji reactions and customize the quick reaction tray in end-to-end encrypted chats. 3/6Group profile photos | Choose group profile photos for different chats with friends or work colleagues. 4/6Link previews | This will help users see where a link is taking them, before clicking on it. 5/6Active Status | Users can choose to turn on/off this feature as per their choice. 6/6Bubbles on Android | Bubbles let you read and reply to messages while you’re using other apps.