MG Astor: Latest entrant in India's SUV market. Know its features, other details
5 Photos
. Updated: 12 Oct 2021, 12:27 PM IST Livemint
MG's Astor model is based on the company's global platform, ZS and comes with two engine options the 220 TURBO petrol engine with a six-speed AT (automatic) delivering a 140ps of power
1/5With 49 safety features and state-of-the-art radar and camera systems and the first-in-segment autonomous level 2 features add to the layer of protection by alerting you at the right time and keeping you in control all the time.
2/5Digital key with bluetooth technology: Digital Car Key In Car Remote Control Via i-Smart App for Music and AC Controls Live Location Sharing with Friends and Family i-Smart App for Apple & Android Watches Inbuilt Jio Saavn App with Premium Account for Music and Podcasts Shortpedia News App with English and Hindi Voice Readout Vehicle Status Check (Tyre Pressure, Security Alarm etc) Anti Theft Immobilisation
3/5The five-seater model comes in four trims -- Style, Super, Smart, and the top-of-the-line Sharp.
4/5The vehicle comes with a standard 3-3-3 package which includes warranty of three years/unlimited kilometers, three years of roadside assistance and three labor-free periodic services.
5/5The model, which would compete with the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Skoda Kushaq, comes with a personal AI assistant and first-in-segment Autonomous (Level 2) technology.
