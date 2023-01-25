OPEN APP
Microsoft Teams down: 6 alternatives you can try

Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 02:38 PM IST
  • According to outage tracking website Downdetector.com, Microsoft Teams is down for users across the world. The website showed there were more than 3,700 incidents of people reporting issues with Microsoft Teams in India alone. Here are some popular alternatives that you can consider
Google Meet | The platform has features like join with a single click, schedule a video meeting and more.
Google Meet | The platform has features like join with a single click, schedule a video meeting and more.
Skype | The platform allows video chat app, group video calling for up to 100 people
Skype | The platform allows video chat app, group video calling for up to 100 people
Webex Meetings | It allows only a maximum of 400 people at a time
Webex Meetings | It allows only a maximum of 400 people at a time
Zoom | Users can either download the Zoom app or access it on the web without downloading.
Zoom | Users can either download the Zoom app or access it on the web without downloading.
Slack | With Slack Calls, you can make a voice or video call to connect with anyone in your workspace.
Slack | With Slack Calls, you can make a voice or video call to connect with anyone in your workspace.
Telegram | Telegram allows up to 1,000 participants in the video meets
Telegram | Telegram allows up to 1,000 participants in the video meets
