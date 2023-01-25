Microsoft Teams down: 6 alternatives you can try 6 Photos . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 02:38 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Neha Saini According to outage tracking website Downdetector.com, Microsoft Teams is down for users across the world. The website showed there were more than 3,700 incidents of people reporting issues with Microsoft Teams in India alone. Here are some popular alternatives that you can consider 1/6Google Meet | The platform has features like join with a single click, schedule a video meeting and more. 2/6Skype | The platform allows video chat app, group video calling for up to 100 people 3/6Webex Meetings | It allows only a maximum of 400 people at a time 4/6Zoom | Users can either download the Zoom app or access it on the web without downloading. 5/6Slack | With Slack Calls, you can make a voice or video call to connect with anyone in your workspace. 6/6Telegram | Telegram allows up to 1,000 participants in the video meets