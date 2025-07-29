Midtown Manhattan shooting: Gunman Shane Tamura opens fire in skyscraper, 4 dead | In Pics

A gunman armed with an AR-15-style rifle opened fire inside a Manhattan skyscraper on Monday evening, killing four people, including an off-duty police officer, before fatally shooting himself.

1/14A New York Police Department (NYPD) helicopter reflected in windows near the scene of a shooting at 345 Park Ave. in New York, US, on Monday, July 28, 2025. An active shooter attacked 345 Park Ave. in Manhattan, the tower housing Blackstone Inc.'s global headquarters and the National Football League among others, killing one police officer and injuring several other people, according to a city official. Photographer: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)

2/14A New York Police Department (NYPD) helicopter near the scene of a shooting at 345 Park Ave. in New York, US, on Monday, July 28, 2025. An active shooter attacked 345 Park Ave. in Manhattan, the tower housing Blackstone Inc.'s global headquarters and the National Football League among others, killing one police officer and injuring several other people, according to a city official. Photographer: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)

3/14New York Mayor Eric Adams attends dignified transfer of slain NYPD officer Didarul Islam, who was killed during a mass shooting in Midtown Manhattan, in New York, U.S., in this handout image released on July 29, 2025. Eric Adams via X/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT (Eric Adams via X via REUTERS)

4/14A post on X issued by NYPD shows a photo of police officer Didarul Islam, killed in a mass shooting, following a reported shooter situation in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., in this picture obtained from social media released July 28, 2025. NYPD News via X/via REUTERS MANDATORY CREDIT. (NYPD News via X via REUTERS)

5/14A firefighter stands near emergency vehicles as police respond to a nearby shooting incident in the Midtown Manhattan neighborhood of New York on July 28, 2025. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (AFP)

6/14(Front L-R) NYPD Chief of Department John M. Chell, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, NYPBA President Patrick Hendry and New York City Mayor Eric Adams and City officials hold a press conference at the David H. Koch Center following a shooting in Midtown in which four people including a police officer were killed, on July 28, 2025 in New York City. Five people including a police officer and a suspected gunman were dead following a shooting July 28, 2025 at a skyscraper in central Manhattan, US media reported. The incident began around 6:00 pm (2200 GMT) when reports of gunfire prompted hundreds of police to a busy office district on the storied Park Avenue, an area popular with tourists (Photo by John Lamparski / AFP) (AFP)

7/14NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 28: A sign in a store window alerts customers to the business closing as police work at the scene of a nearby fatal shooting in midtown Manhattan on July 28, 2025 in New York City. An NYPD officer and at least three others were killed, with another seriously injured in the attack inside an office building, according to published reports. The 27-year-old suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the reports said. Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

8/14NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 28: Police work at the scene of a fatal shooting in midtown Manhattan on July 28, 2025 in New York City. An NYPD officer and at least three others were killed, with another seriously injured in the attack inside an office building, according to published reports. The 27-year-old suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the reports said. Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

9/14NYPD officers walk after amassing to salute the ambulance transfer of slain NYPD officer Didarul Islam, who was killed during a mass shooting in Midtown Manhattan, at New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in New York City, U.S., July 29, 2025. REUTERS/Bing Guan (REUTERS)

10/14A Firefighter truck and police vehicles are seen as police respond to a shooting incident in the Midtown Manhattan neighborhood of New York on July 28, 2025. Police swarmed Midtown Manhattan on Monday as the mayor of New York City said there was ‘an active shooter investigation’ amid reports a police officer had been struck. New York City police commissioner Jessica Tisch said that the gunman, who had been on the loose in the busy Midtown district of Manhattan, had been ‘neutralized.’ (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (AFP)

11/14The residence of Shane Tamura, identified as the gunman in the fatal shooting at a Manhattan office building in New York City and who was killed by a self-inflicted gunshot wound is seen on Monday, July 28, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/Ty O'Neil) (AP)

12/14NYPD officers stand at attention for the ambulance transfer of slain NYPD officer Didarul Islam, who was killed during a mass shooting in Midtown Manhattan, at New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in New York City, U.S., July 29, 2025. REUTERS/Bing Guan (REUTERS)

13/14NYPD officers salute for the ambulance transfer of slain NYPD officer Didarul Islam, who was killed during a mass shooting in Midtown Manhattan, at New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in New York City, U.S., July 29, 2025. REUTERS/Bing Guan (REUTERS)